STONINGTON — Stonington High scored all its runs in the fifth inning and beat Plainfield, 8-1, in the ECC baseball tournament on Tuesday.
Nick Cannella, Wyatt Verbridge and Jace Wolfradt each hit two-run singles in the big inning. Dylan Cimini and Finn Eck also drove in runs.
Aaron LoPresto and Brandt Ogden finished with two hits each.
LoPresto, who relieved starter David Duguay in the fifth, earned the win. He pitched one inning and struck out one. Duguay pitched four innings and allowed just one run.
No. 11 Plainfield dropped to 10-10. No. 6 Stonington (12-8) will play No. 3 Lyman Memorial on Wednesday at Fitch at 4 p.m. in the quarterfinals. Lyman had a bye in the first round.
— Keith Kimberlin
