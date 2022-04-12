STONINGTON — Jace Wolfradt and Nick Cannella produced run-scoring singles in a five-run second inning as Stonington High topped Ledyard, 6-4, in an ECC out-of-division game Tuesday.
The Bears took a 5-1 lead after the big inning. They finished with eight hits and no player had more than one hit.
Dylan Cimini, who entered the game in the fourth, earned the win, striking out four. Wynn Hammond pitched the first three innings and had six strikeouts.
Ledyard fell to 1-4. Stonington (3-1) next hosts Killingly on Thursday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
