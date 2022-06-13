WATERFORD — Westerly's Michael Benevides finished seventh in the 30-lap Late Models race at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl Saturday night.
Rick Staskowski of Hope Valley was 17th. Andrew Molleur of Shelton, Connecticut, took first.
Ashaway's Kyle James finished 16th in the 30-lap SK-Modified race. Eric Berndt of Cromwell, Connecticut, finished first.
— Keith Kimberlin
