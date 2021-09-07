WATERFORD — Westerly's Michael Benevides finished eighth in the 50-lap Don Caddick Memorial Late Model race at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl on Saturday night.
Rich Staskowski of Hope Valley was 10th, and Mystic's Tyler Chapman finished 19th. Chapman also topped the field in the 25-lap Speedbowl trucks event. Stonington's Todd Taylor was sixth in the trucks race.
Westerly's Ritt Shawn placed 20th in the 40-lap Street Stocks race.
Grant Spaulding finished fifth in the 25-lap X-Car feature. Pawcatuck's Wade Robbins was sixth.
— Keith Kimberlin
