WATERFORD — Michael Benevides of Westerly finished fourth in the Late Models feature Saturday at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl.
Jason Palmer of Berlin, Conn., won the 30-lap race, his sixth victory of the season.
Other local drivers who placed on Saturday were Corey Caddick of Richmond, who was seventh in the 25-lap SK Lite Modifieds race, and Ritt Shawn of Westerly, who was ninth in the 25-lap Street Stocks race.
— Ken Sorensen
