WATERFORD — Westerly's Michael Benevides placed third in the Late Models race at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl on Saturday night
Hope Valley's Rich Staskowski was seventh in the 30-lap race.
Mystic's Tyler Chapman finished 12th in the 25-lap trucks race. Ritt Shawn was 11th in the 25-lap Street Stocks event.
George DeSomma Jr. of Richmond was 10th in the 20-lap Super X fall shootout race. Caitlyn DeSomma, also of Richmond, finished 10th in the 25-lap Super X-Car race, and Allyha DeSomma of Richmond was fifth in the Bandoleros feature.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.