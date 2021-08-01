Auto racing: Taylor finishes fourth at Speedbowl Aug 1, 2021 Aug 1, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WATERFORD — Stonington's Todd Taylor finished fourth in the 25-lap trucks race at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl Saturday night. Randy Burr, of Middleboro, Connecticut, won the race. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Todd Taylor Fourth Randy Burr Auto Racing Waterford Connecticut Race Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Bumblebee Brewing Co. creating a buzz at Mystic Shipyard Gov. McKee urges mask use in R.I. amid surge in virus cases across U.S. Fauci says more 'pain and suffering' ahead as COVID cases rise Anger mounts as Biden, Congress allow eviction ban to expire PHOTOS: Fishing for a bite near the Misquamicut Club in Watch Hill Tree-cutting resumes in Maine for $1B power transmission corridor in Northeast Bill to name post office after fallen Rhode Island soldier moves forward Westerly Middle School honor roll — 4th quarter View More
