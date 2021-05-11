WATERFORD — Stonington's Todd Taylor placed fourth in the 25-lap Speedbowl Trucks race at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl on Saturday night.
North Stonington's Alan Tirrell finished sixth in the 25-lap SK Lite Modifieds feature. Richmond's Corey Haddick placed eighth.
Westerly's Michael Benevides finished eighth in the 30-lap Late Models feature.
— Keith Kimberlin
