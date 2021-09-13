WATERFORD — Stonington's Todd Taylor finished fifth in the 25-lap Speedbowl Trucks race at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl on Saturday night.
Mystic's Tyler Chapman was sixth.
Richmond's Corey Caddick was 12th in the 25-lap SK Lite Modified event, and Bradford's Cole Kugler was 15th.
Pawcatuck's Jacob Perry placed 18th in the 35-lap SK Modified race.
Westerly's Ritt Shawn was 18th in the 25-lap street stocks event.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.