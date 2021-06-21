WEST SCARBOROUGH, Maine —Stonington's Jacob Perry finished sixth in the Modified Racing Series event at Beech Motor Speedway on Saturday night.
Perry also won a heat before the feature event, which had 18 competitors.
It was the second top-10 finish in the series for Perry. On June 5, he topped the field in the Milton CAT 100 at Monadnock Raceway in Winchester, N.H.
It was the first tour modified victory for the 19-year-old.
The next race in the series is July 3 at Riverside Speedway & Adventure Park in Groveton, N.H.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.