Auto racing: Richmond's Desomma finishes seventh in Bandolero race Jul 15, 2021 6 hrs ago WATERFORD — Richmond's Allyha Desomma finished seventh in the 20-lap Bandolero race a the New London-Waterford Speedbowl Wednesday night. Richie Helger Jr., of Tiverton, was first.
