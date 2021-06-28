WATERFORD — Richmond's Corey Caddick placed fifth in the 25-lap SK Lite Modified race on Saturday night at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl.
Todd Taylor, of Stonington, finished sixth in the 25-lap Speedbowl Trucks event.
Hope Valley's Rich Staskowski was ninth in the 30-lap Late Model race.
— Keith Kimberlin
