WATERFORD — Dylan Cabral of Richmond finished fourth in the 25-lap X-Car feature at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl on Friday.
Wade Robbins of Pawcatuck was sixth. Samuel Lee of Wyoming was ninth, Corey Caddick of Richmond placed 12th and Grant Spaulding of Westerly 18th.
Todd Taylor of Stonington finished seventh in the 25-lap Speedbowl trucks race.
Caitlyn Desomma of Richmond finished ninth in the 25-lap Super X Car race. Allyha Desomma of Richmond was sixth in the 20-lap Bandolero race.
— Keith Kimberlin
