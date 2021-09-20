WATERFORD — Corey Caddick of Richmond placed seventh in the Bubby Brouwer Memorial 49-lap SK-Modifield Lite race on Saturday at the New London-Waterfor Speedbowl.
Bradford's Cole Kugler was 19th.
Jacob Perry of Pawcatuck was 21st in the 50-lap SK-Modified event.
Rich Staskowski of Hope Valley finished fifth in the 30-lap Late Model feature, and Michael Benevides of Westerly was sixth.
Ritt Shawn turned in a 13th-place performance in the 25-lap Street Stock race.
Caddick was sixth in the 25-lap X-Car race, followed by Wade Robbins of Pawcatuck in eighth and Grant Spaulding of Westerly in 10th.
— Keith Kimberlin
