WATERFORD — Pawcatuck's Jacob Perry topped the field in the 25-lap SK Lites feature at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl on Saturday night.
It was Perry's first start in the division at the Speedbowl.
Perry passed Jason Chapman (Ellington, Conn.) late in the race to earn the victory.
"Jason Chapman put up a great battle," Perry said in a Speedbowl news release. "I had to work hard to beat him. This proves that hard work does pay off."
Ashaway's Kyle James placed third in the 35-lap SK-Modified event. Brad Caddick of Wyoming finished eighth in the 30-lap Late Model race.
In the 25-lap Legends race, Brandon Martinez of Richmond finished second. Other local finishers were Shileigh Martinez, Richmond, fourth; Caddick, fifth; and Zachary Martinez, Richmond, eighth.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.