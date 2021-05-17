WATERFORD — North Stonington's Todd Taylor finished fifth in the 25-lap trucks feature at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl on Saturday night.
Stonington's Kendall Metcalf finished 12th.
Richmond's Corey Caddick placed ninth in the 25-lap SK Lite Modified race. Alan Tirrell of North Stonington was 10th, and Cole Kugler of Bradford was 18th.
— Keith Kimberlin
