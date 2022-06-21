WATERFORD — Mystic's Tyler Chapman shook off Bert Ouelette over the final lap to win the 25-lap Speedbowl Trucks feature Saturday at New London-Waterford Speedbowl.
Oulette was later disqualified. Waterford's Emma Monahan was second.
In the 30-lap Late Models race, Westerly's Michael Benevides placed 11th.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.