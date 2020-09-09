WATERFORD — Mystic's Tyler Chapman finished first in two features at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl on Saturday night.
Chapman topped the field in the 30-lap Late Model race and the 35-lap Speedbowl truck event.
Chapman won the truck race by a comfortable margin, then pulled away for the Late Model victory.
"If they give the outside groove here, I'm going to take it," Chapman said in a news release from the Speedbowl.
Ryan Lineman of Hope Valley placed fourth in the Late Model race. Brad Caddick of Wyoming was 10th.
Ashaway's Kyle James finished second in the 35-lap SK-Modified race, trailing Keith Rocco, of Berlin, Conn.
Rocco moved into first on a restart in the middle of the race for his second Speedbowl win of the season. He now has 152 career victories at the track.
Rocco also had wins at Thompson International Speedway on Thursday and Stafford Motor Speedway on Friday.
Corey Caddick of Richmond placed seventh in the 49-lap SK Light Bubby Brouwer Memorial race.
— Keith Kimberlin
