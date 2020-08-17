WATERFORD —Pawcatuck's Ryan Morgan topped the field in the Late Model race at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl Saturday night.
He finished almost a full second ahead of Ryan Lineham.
Ashaway's Kyle James finished second in the SK-Modified feature. James finished just over half a second behind race winner Keith Rocco of Berlin, Connecticut.
Westerly's Ritt Shawn placed second in the 25-lap Sportsman race. Al Stone III of Durham, Connecticut, was first.
Stonington's Todd Taylor placed sixth in the 25-lap SK-Modified Lite race.
Keith Kimberlin
