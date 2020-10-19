WATERFORD — North Stonington's Kendall Metcalf placed fifth in the 25-lap trucks race at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl Saturday night.
Ryan Lineham, of Hope Valley, was sixth in the 30-lap Late Model race. Ritt Shawn, of Westerly, finished seven in the 25-lap Sportsmen event.
Garrett Denton placed fifth in the 25-lap Mini Stock feature and Dale Sherman, of Charlestown, was ninth.
Richmond's Corey Caddick placed sixth in the 35-lap Legends event.
The Speedbowl concludes it season this weekend with 14 feature races. Nine features are scheduled for Saturday and five on Sunday including the SK-Modifieds, Late Models, Mini Stocks, Sportsmen and SK-Lites.
— Keith Kimberlin
