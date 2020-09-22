WATERFORD — Hope Valley's Ryan Lineham topped the field in the 30-lap Late Models feature at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl on Saturday night.
Lineman's car suffered significant damage the previous week when he hit the wall in turn four. But his crew repaired the car and even made it better, according to a news release from the Speedbowl.
“The car was wrecked so bad, I wasn’t planning on coming tonight,” Lineham said in the release. “But the crew did an unbelievable job to get the car ready. I owe this all to the crew.”
It was Lineham's first Speedbowl victory.
Westerly's Michael Benevides placed seventh.
Pawcatuck's Jacob Perry finished sixth in the 25-lap SK Lites race.
— Keith Kimberlin
