WATERFORD — Hope Valley's Rich Stakowski finished seventh in one Late Model race and eighth in another at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl on Saturday night.
Both races were 30 laps long.
Ray Christian III of Uncasville won both races.
Todd Taylor of Stonington placed fourth in the 50-lap Speedbowl trucks event.
The Speedbowl did not release results from Saturday's racing until Thursday due to a disqualification in the trucks race.
— Keith Kimberlin
