WATERFORD — Hope Valley's Rich Staskowski finished 10th in the 30-lap Late Models race at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl on Saturday.
Cole Kugler of Bradford was 11th in the 20-lap SK Lites race, and Ritt Shawn finished 18th in the 25-lap Street Stocks race.
— Keith Kimberlin
