Auto racing: Chapman takes fifth in truck race Jul 26, 2021

WATERFORD — Mystic's Tyler Chapman finished fifth in the 25-lap truck race at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl Saturday night. Stonington's Todd Taylor was seventh.
