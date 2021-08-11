WATERFORD — Mystic's Tyler Chapman and Westerly's Michael Benevides both finished in the top five of the Late Model feature last Saturday night at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl.
Chapman was third in the 30-lap race while Benevides took fourth.
Jason Palmer of Berlin, Conn., was the race winner.
— Ken Sorensen
