WATERFORD — Richmond's Corey Caddick finished second in the 25-lap X car race at the Waterford-New London Speedbowl on Wednesday night.
Christian Herman, of North Branford, Connecticut, was first.
Dyland Cabral, of Richmond, was fifth and Matt Westover, of Charlestown, placed 10th.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.