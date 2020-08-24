WATERFORD — Ashaway's Kyle James finished third in the 25-lap SK-Modified feature at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl on Saturday night.
Joe Gada of Salem, Conn., was the winner.
Stonington's Todd Taylor placed fifth in the 25-lap SK Lites race. Corey Caddick of Richmond finished fifth in the 25-lap Legends event.
Ryan Lineham of Hope Valley was sixth in the 30-lap Late Model race.
— Keith Kimberlin
