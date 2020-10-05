WATERFORD — Ashaway's Kyle James finished third in the 35-lap SK Modified feature at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl Saturday night.
Tyler Chapman of Mystic was second in the 25-lap Speedbowl trucks event.
Richmond's Corey Caddick placed third in the 25-lap SK Lights race, while Jacob Perry of Pawcatuck was fourth.
Brad Caddick was seventh in the 50-lap Latel Model race, as did Westerly's Ritt Shawn in the 25-lap Sportsman event.
— Keith Kimberlin
