Tessa Azzinaro, a senior on the Chariho High girls soccer team, scored the tying goal with one second remaining as the Chargers deadlocked with East Greenwich.
She had a goal and an assist in the game.
Azzinaro, the athlete of the week for the week ending Oct. 29, received 552 votes. There were a total of 1,395 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
