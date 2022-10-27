Eric Fusaro, a junior on the Westerly High football team, intercepted two passes in Westerly’s win over Cranston East.
It was his first two interceptions of the season for the Bulldogs, who have won four straight games.
Fusaro, the athlete of the week for the week ending Oct. 15, received 560 votes. There were a total of 1,330 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
