Collin Fitts, a senior on the Chariho High football team, rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns, including a 50-yarder, on just seven carries as Chariho beat Toll Gate, 41-0, in a Division III matchup.
Chariho improved to 3-0 in the league with the victory.
Fitts, the athlete of the week for the week ending Oct. 1, received 653 votes. There were a total of 1,882 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
