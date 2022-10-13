102921 SPT chariho fball headshots TM
Collin Fitts

 Tim Martin

Collin Fitts, a senior on the Chariho High football team, rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns, including a 50-yarder, on just seven carries as Chariho beat Toll Gate, 41-0, in a Division III matchup.

Chariho improved to 3-0 in the league with the victory.

Fitts, the athlete of the week for the week ending Oct. 1, received 653 votes. There were a total of 1,882 votes cast in last week’s balloting.

