Ryann Denecour, a sophomore on the Chariho High girls soccer team, scored three goals and had two assists in two Division I playoff wins for the Chargers.
She scored the lone goal in an upset of Pilgrim in the quarterfinals.
Denecour leads the team in goals (12) and assists (8).
Denecour, the athlete of the week for the week ending Nov. 5, received 470 votes. There were a total of 1,318 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
