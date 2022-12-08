Lance Williams, a senior quarterback on the Westerly High football team, was named MVP after the Bulldogs’ 55-0 win over Stonington in the Thanksgiving Day game.
He completed 5 of 7 passes for 68 yards and a touchdown. He also recovered a fumble.
Williams finished the season with 1,036 passing yards and 10 touchdowns with no interceptions.
Williams, the athlete of the week for the week ending Nov. 26, received 388 votes. There were a total of 493 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
