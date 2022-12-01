Madi Allard, a senior goalkeeper on the Stonington High field hockey team, made four saves in a penalty shootout, helping the Bears defeat Canton in the Class S state semifinals.
Most of the game was played in a steady snow. Stonington later lost in the title game to North Branford.
Allard, the athlete of the week for the week ending Nov. 19, received 759 votes. There were a total of 1,428 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.