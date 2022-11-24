Finleigh Callahan, a junior on the Chariho High girls volleyball team, served five aces as the Chargers captured the Division II title to finish the season undefeated (19-0).
She served for nine straight points in the first set and 11 straight in the second set during the three-set victory over East Providence. She also had four kills.
Callahan, the athlete of the week for the week ending Nov. 12, received 568 votes. There were a total of 1,159 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
