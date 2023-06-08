Sposato, a junior, became the first athlete in school history to run the 400 in less than 50 seconds.
Sposato won the event at the Hendricken Invitational in 49.97 improving his own school record.
The athlete of the week for the week ending May 27, Sposato, received 484 votes. There were a total of 1,228 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
