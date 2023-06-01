Dejour, a junior, finished first in two sprints at the Class C championship.
Dejour won the 100 in a time of 11.07 and was first in the 200 in 22.34.
The athlete of the week for the week ending May 20, Dejour, received 242 votes. There were a total of 493 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
