Michael Urgo, a Wheeler High senior who swims for a co-op team comprised of students from Fitch, Ledyard, Stonington and Wheeler, was named Swimmer of the Meet for the second consecutive year at the ECC championships.
He finished first in the 50 freestyle (21.94) and the 100 free (47.50), and was part of the winning 200 free relay team (1:32.38).
The athlete of the week for the week ending March 4, Urgo received 427 votes. There were a total of 894 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
