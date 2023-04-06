Chariho qualified for both the Division II and state tournaments on its way to a 15-9 record. The Chargers reached the semifinals of the D-II tournament losing to Moses Brown.
Keira Frias and Jules White were both named to the All Division II-A squad.
Chariho did not have a senior on the team.
The athletes of the week for the week ending April 1, Chariho received 79 votes. There were a total of 201 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
