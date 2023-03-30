The Westerly High boys swim team captured the Division II championship after compiling 425 points at the league meet at Roger Williams University.
Jack Kenyon won the 500 freestyle and Westerly finished first in two relays and third in another on its way to the title.
The Bulldogs also went 5-0 during the dual-meet season.
The athletes of the week for the week ending March 18, Westerly received 448 votes. There were a total of 885 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
