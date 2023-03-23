Deondre Bransford, a junior on the Wheeler High boys basketball team, scored 31 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in a pair of Class S state tournament games.
Bransford averaged 10.8 points and 8.7 rebounds per game for the Lions this season.
Wheeler, which lost in the state quarterfinals, finished the season 17-8, its most victories since the 1997 season.
The athlete of the week for the week ending March 11, Bransford received 134 votes.
