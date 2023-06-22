Pietraszka, a senior, scored four goals and had an assist as Westerly beat Smithfield for the Division III championship.
Westerly finished the season, 16-1, unbeaten against D-III opponents.
The athlete of the week for the week ending June 10, Pietraszka, received 311 votes. There were a total of 514 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
This is the final Athlete of the Week for the high school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.