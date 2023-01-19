Ryan Currier, a Chariho High junior, was named the most outstanding wrestler at the Chad Antoch Memorial Tournament.
He finished first in the 152-pound class, winning all three of his matches in the first period. He wrestled a total of two minutes in three bouts.
Currier is 12-1 this season.
Currier, the athlete of the week for the week ending Jan. 7, received 961 votes. There were a total of 2,184 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.