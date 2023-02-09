Robbie Scavello, a junior on the Stonington boys basketball team, scored 35 points, grabbed 20 rebounds, dished out 11 assists and made nine steals in three games for the Bears, two of them wins.
He was also 8 for 8 from the free-throw line.
Scavello is averaging 11.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.
The athlete of the week for the week ending Jan. 28, Scavello received 630 votes. There were a total of 1,613 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.