Randi Swenson, a senior on the Chariho High gymnastics team, finished with an all-around score of 34.85 against Prout/EWG.
Swenson posted state-qualifying scores on uneven bars, beam and floor exercise.
The athlete of the week for the week ending Jan. 21, Swenson received 700 votes. There were a total of 1,989 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.