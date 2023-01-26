Robbie Wade, a junior on the Westerly High indoor track and field team, placed second in the 400 at the East Coast Invitational on Jan. 14.
Wade finished with a time of 53.22.
Wade, the athlete of the week for the week ending Jan. 14, received 478 votes. There were a total of 1,056 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
