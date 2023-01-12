Riley Peloquin, a junior on the Westerly High girls basketball team, was named to the all-tournament team at the WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament.
Peloquin had 23 points and 24 rebounds over two tournament games. She is averaging 9.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game this season.
Peloquin, the athlete of the week for the week ending Jan. 1, received 600 votes. There were a total of 1,141 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.