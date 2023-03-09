Abbey Donato, a sophomore on the Westerly High girls swim team, finished third in the 100 butterfly and fifth in the 100 freestyle at the Division II championships.
Donato also swam on two fourth-place relays to help Westerly finish seventh in the team standings.
The athlete of the week for the week ending Feb. 25, Donato received 500 votes. There were a total of 763 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
