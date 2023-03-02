Jack Kenyon, a junior on the Westerly High boys swim team, was the lone individual winner for the Bulldogs at the Division II championship meet.
He won the 500 freestyle as the Bulldogs captured the Division II crown, its first since the 2016 season.
The athlete of the week for the week ending Feb. 18, Kenyon received 724 votes. There were a total of 1,392 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
