Luke Donato, a senior on the Westerly High boys swim team, finished first in two races as the Bulldogs beat Classical, 57-36, to complete an undefeated Division II season (5-0).
Donato won the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle. He also swam a leg on the winning 400 freestyle relay team.
The athlete of the week for the week ending Feb. 11, Donato received 712 votes. There were a total of 1,263 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
